NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Sources tell News4 that Belmont will host a Presidential debate in October of 2020.
Belmont University President Bob Fisher will be joined by local and state officials Friday morning at 11:30 to make the official announcement of Belmont's selection as a location for the 2020 Presidential nominee debate.
The University President is expected to be joined by Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, Congressman Jim Cooper, Tennessee Commissioner of Tourist Development Mark Ezell, along with Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Butch Spyridon of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation.
The announcement makes this the third presidential debate the university has been chosen to host.
The school hosted a Town Hall Presidential Debate in 2008 between Senator John McCain and then Senator Barack Obama, and was then chosen as an alternate Debate site for the 2016 campaigns.
The University's Curb Events Center has also been host to international tennis championship Davids Cup, and a taping of the CMA Country Christmas special.
