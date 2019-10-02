An interesting sight in front of a Bellevue home has slowed down cars, and made walkers wonder just what is it?

The homeowner thinks that curiosity is great.

Clipping and pruning to make her front yard look nice are just part of Lisa Bell's annual home improvements.

And it's not just with the flowers.

"The problem is I have to get this back into her head now."

Finishing touches on her homemade, handmade "Harvest Goddess," with help from 3-year-old daughter Moxie.

"Just a fun project I wanted to do."

All natural materials from her Bellevue front yard.

"These are hydrangias, strawberry, vanilla in corner, just been clipping and saving them..."

Her simple way to show nature's beauty

"And my little girl loves it so that's always helpful."

Enjoyed as well by all ages.

"When neighbors go by and compliment it, that's validation..."

Lit up on Halloween to get spooky.

"We get a lot of trick-or-treaters, fun to see the kids..."

Mostly a Mom-Daughter play time creation, and her gift to the neighborhood.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.