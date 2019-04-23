The drive-up postal collection box in front of the USPS location on Highway 70 in Bellevue is a frequent stop for many.
“Five times a week,” Bellevue resident Mark Watson said.
Now, frequent visitors like Watson are making sure their mail made it to its destination.
“You just kind of take it for granted,” Watson said. “You think you drop it off and it's going to make it to its destination."
The Postal Inspection Service posted a notice letting people know the box was vandalized and mail may have been taken between April 12th and April 15th, which was Tax Day.
“I’m very concerned at the moment,” resident Frank White said.
White says he recently put checks in the mail at this location.
"Now I got to go back and check mine and make sure my checks made it,” White said.
The Postal Service says people who find mail was not delivered need to report it to the Postal Inspection Service.
"Clearly the more information that inspection service receives further aids their investigation,” Strategic Communications Specialist for the Postal Service Tennessee District, Susan Wright said. “It's very helpful for them to know if people have been affected.”
Wright says the Postal Inspection Service says there is no video evidence.
The Postal Inspection Service is also asking anyone with information about the vandals to call them.
“I'm surprised there are no videos here,” Bellevue resident Melissa Gilliland said. “It matters, it helps catch the people that do things like what happened here."
Stealing mail or tampering with a collection box comes with some hefty fines or the possibility of jail time.
If you believe your mail may have been stolen or if you may know something about the people who vandalized the collection box you are asked to call the Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.
