BELLEVUE (WSMV) - A park in Bellevue that closed after dangerous chemicals were found in the wood there will be reopening in summer 2019.
Red Caboose Park had closed earlier this year due to arsenic being found in the wood in the park's playground equipment. The entire park has since been razed.
The plan for the area is to redevelop it back into a park, construction will begin in Spring 2019. Site preparation and playground framing will be done by Metro Parks and Great Southern Recreation.
An open house will be held on January 6 from 2-5 p.m. at the Bellevue Library which “will unveil the final design of the park and kick off a "Doing & Giving Campaign" in which the public will be given the opportunity to buy commemorative bricks that will be combined with 500 of the park’s original bricks. Commemorative memorabilia and sponsorship opportunities will be made available as well.
According to Councilmember Shari Weiner, the community will get together to build the playground, landscape the park, and paint the comfort station, stage, and gazebos. This is set to occur on April 26, 27, and 28.
If everything goes as planned, the park will be dedicated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration on June 1, 2019.
(0) comments
