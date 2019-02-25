BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Parks announced that Bellevue Park is closing Monday for the next few months so crews can construct the park's new Red Caboose Playground.
The new playground will include a three-story structure for children ages five to 12, and a play area for children ages two to five years old. In addition, the park will feature swings, logs, and rope-climbing equipment as well as a zero-entry accessible spinner and new park benches. The entire area will be fenced and some sidewalks will be rebuilt to be ADA-compliant.
Metro General Services are also constructing a new Fire Hall next door which will move the park's signature Red Caboose, an actual train car. The car will move sometime in March to a new location in the park, putting it front and center.
Area residents are also set to help build the playground, landscape the park, and paint through volunteer and community partnerships.
Bellevue Park and the new Red Caboose Playground is set to open June 1, 2019.
