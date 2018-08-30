Metro officials: 74 cases of hepatitis A reported in Nashville

(WSMV file photo)

The Metro Public Health Department has confirmed that an employee at Bellevue Middle School has contracted Hepatitis A.

Brian Todd with Metro Health says that parents of students were notified yesterday.

Todd says the risk to students is extremely low, especially since the Hep A vaccination is required for students.

Since December 2017, there have been 93 confirmed cases of Hepatitis A in Nashville.

Drug users, men who engage in sexual activity with other men, and those experiencing homelessness have the greatest risk of contracting Hep A.

For more information on where to get a Hep A vaccination, visit the Public Health Department website here.

