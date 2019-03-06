NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three women were arrested Wednesday afternoon after undercover detectives with Metro Police raided a massage business in Bellevue that was, according to officials, serving as a front for prostitution.
Police say the investigation into Bellevue Comfort Zone began late last year after a citizen told police that the business performed sex acts on clients. The investigation confirmed that the massage business offered sex acts and charged $160 per session.
None of the women arrested are licensed by the state to perform massages.
The owner, identified as 26-year-old Alivia King, was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution and impersonating a license professional, both of which are felonies. She also faces a misdemeanor prostitution charge.
Police recovered a loaded pistol, as well as marijuana and MDMA from King's residence. She was charged with two felony drug counts and felony gun possession.
Cindy Estrada-Murillo, 32, and Tamarra Nelson, 21, were also arrested in the raid.
Estrada-Murillo misdemeanor prostitution and impersonation of a licensed professional. Nelson was also charged with impersonation of a licensed professional.
