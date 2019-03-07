Bellevue business stunned after a massage business right next-door was raided in a prostitution sting.
“Really, really surprised,” Janet Weismark said. “Really shocked.”
Weismark works right next to Bellevue Comfort Zone. The spa in a Bellevue business center near Old Hickory Boulevard and Highway 70 was raided on Wednesday in a prostitution investigation.
“I would see some of the women hanging out, and they’d come out and smoke cigarettes and say hi,” Weismark said. “No idea.
Three women were arrested, two are charged with misdemeanor prostitution.
“When I heard about this case I was think to myself I hope that these folks can get connected to the services they need,” clinical therapist at Sexual Assault Center, Alexandra Damiano said.
Damiano says sometimes those charged with prostitution may actually be sex trafficking victims.
“When someone is charged with prostitution it speaks to the commercialization of sex but not the consent to sex,” Damiano said.
Damiano says the stigma around commercialized sex can make it harder for those in it to seek help.
“People who are being trafficked or are doing survival sex work really just need access to services and support, they don’t need criminalization,” Damiano said.
Police say they have been investigating this massage business since late last year.
One of the women arrested was the business owner.
None of the women arrested are licensed by the state to perform massages.
If you or someone you know is a sex assault victim and you would like to learn about the services or the clinic at the Sexual Assault Center you can find the information here.
You can also call the crisis and support line at 800-879-1999.
