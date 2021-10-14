NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Supply may be down, but sales are way up at Phillips' Toy Mart in Belle Meade.
Unlike a lot of long-time family businesses, they have no plans to close. Instead, they're looking forward to turning 75 later this year. Inside it's an amusement park of fun for all ages.
Phillips Toy Mart is an amusement Park of fun for virtually anyone. The shelves say it all, they are plenty full, and it has not been easy.
"Our summer was spectacular, and I did a lot of that on 40 percent less inventory. So that makes you think the inventory I had must be really good," Phillips Toy Mart Owner Powell Phillips explained.
That's never been in doubt. The store has puppies and hippies, running trains with caboose, and the Great Dr.Seuss collection.
Seventy-five years is a long time ago, which means Phillips Toy Mart opened its doors in 1946. But, unfortunately, that was two years before this popular toy, the flying disc frisbee, was created.
So when the Pandemic blasted off, they blasted back and kept shelves full. Loyalty plays a part at Phillips Toy Mart too.
"Families grew up in here more than one generation of people. And places like this, well, they're just not a lot of those around anymore," Phillips said.
