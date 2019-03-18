Advanced camera technology in Belle Meade is helping solve crimes in surrounding areas.
Belle Meade Police said since installing the camera system last fall, 95 percent of the cases solved involve neighboring communities, specifically Metro Nashville.
Metro is being help by it but wants nothing to do with the technology. A Metro Council ordinance bans the cameras.
“Criminals are much more mobile today,” Belle Meade Police Chief Tim Eads said. “They go all over Middle Tennessee.”
People who drive through Belle Meade will notice the cameras mounted high up on poles.
The cameras have specific technology that can pick out license plate numbers and single out cars involved in serious, even violent crimes.
“The technology is working excellent for us,” Eads said. “Sometimes all you need is one more piece of evidence, that last clue, if you will.”
Use of surveillance by law enforcement was restricted in 2017 by Metro Council. Since Belle Meade is a satellite city, and has its own police force, Metro Council ordinances do not apply.
The Metro ordinance singles out the license plate scanners and cameras that can identify people inside a car, citing privacy rights of citizens.
“The cameras only look at a public place, like a highway or an intersection,” Eads said.
Regardless, Eads said they will continue to help their neighboring communities.
“In law enforcement, we take an oath to protect people, and it doesn’t necessarily mean our jurisdiction only,” Eads said. “If we have a positive impact by assisting other agencies, we’re glad to be there.”
Metro Councilman Dave Rosenburg sponsored the ordinance. He said the scanners posted a threat to privacy and safety of Nashvillians, referencing “1984-style Big Brother tactics” and that it allowed government to surveil in new and invasive ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.