Tonight, two men are behind bars wanted in a crime spree that spread through three counties.
It was advanced camera technology used in Belle Meade that helped connect the dots.
Folks driving through Belle Meade will notice the cameras mounted high up on telephone poles. It was these cameras that captured the suspects following a woman to her home.
Belle Meade Police say that woman ended up protecting herself from becoming a victim.
Belle Meade Police Chief Tim Eads said, “She was out of the car, between the car and the house and (the suspects) were approaching fast. Her dog started barking at them, she hit the horn button on her key fob, and they decided to run and get back to their car.”
However, these two men continued on their spree and it eventually caught up with them.
About 20 minutes later, police say the two men -- Nigel Ramsey and Gregory Falls rob a family at gunpoint on Kenner Avenue.
Two days later, both Falls and Ramsey are arrested by Hendersonville police, charged with stealing a car, theft, and possessing a gun.
After reviewing the footage, police learned the two men were also wanted in a series of robberies at MTSU’s campus on January 4.
Falls and Ramsey confessed to the crimes.
“This is a good example of technology and team work,” Eads said.
Detective Tommy Sexton says these cameras are a game changer.
“We knew exactly where the bad guys were, where they were going, exactly how they left. And it actually identified the people that were involved,” said Sexton. “I've been in law enforcement 36 years, and this is absolutely one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen. It helps us out, it helps the community out.”
Belle Meade Police say since putting this camera system in, 95 percent of it has helped neighboring communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.