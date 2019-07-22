breaking news

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Belle Meade Police are on scene at Parmer Park off Leake Ave where as many as four suspects ditched a stolen car following a brief police pursuit.

Chief Timothy Eads told News4 that officers initially attempted to make a traffic stop on Hardin Place but the car took off. Because the car was reported as stolen, the officer engaged in a pursuit.

The officer stopped chasing the car after two to three minutes, according to Eads.

The car, a gray Toyota, was found abandoned in Parmer Park. Officials are in the neighborhood looking for the suspects.

If you have any information on this case, call police.

Stay with News4 for updates.

