BELLE MEADE, TN (WSMV) - A Belle Meade police officer was injured when he was hit head-on by another vehicle while he was on duty.
According to police, the crash happened around 1 a.m. Monday on Harding Pike near Belle Meade Boulevard.
Police said a driver crossed all lanes of traffic and hit Officer Mark Hill, who was parked in a driveway. At the time, Hill was running his radar looking for speeders.
The driver was not injured, but Hill was pinned inside his vehicle.
Hill's vehicle was hit twice - once when the driver hit him and then again when his vehicle hit the rock wall behind him.
Belle Meade Police Chief Tim Eads said Hill suffered a cut to his head and possibly has a knee injury.
Police said they're not sure what caused the man to crash into the officer.
