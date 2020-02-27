Terry Bulger shows us the impact African Americans had on horse racing at Belle Meade Plantation in West Nashville before Kentucky took the reins.

Our Bulger's Beat story takes us to West Nashville and the Belle Meade Plantation. It's a spot full of Nashville Black History. In the mid 1800's Nashville was the place to go for Thoroughbred Horse Racing to see it, and if you had the means to buy a horse with historic lineage.

Enslaved Black Workers made it all happen.

Click the video to see Terry's full story and learn more. 

 

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger

