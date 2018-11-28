NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man has pleaded guilty to killing his wife inside their Belle Meade apartment in 2016.
According to police reports, 47-year-old William Thomas-Trudo stabbed his wife more than a dozen times.
On Wednesday, Thomas-Trudo pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder. He will serve 25 years in prison at 100 percent.
The victim, Dr. Sandra Thomas-Trudo, was the chief epidemiologist for the Metro Public Health Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.