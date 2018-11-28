William Thomas-Trudo
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man has pleaded guilty to killing his wife inside their Belle Meade apartment in 2016.

According to police reports, 47-year-old William Thomas-Trudo stabbed his wife more than a dozen times.

On Wednesday, Thomas-Trudo pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder. He will serve 25 years in prison at 100 percent.

The victim, Dr. Sandra Thomas-Trudo, was the chief epidemiologist for the Metro Public Health Department.

