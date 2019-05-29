NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bell Road will be closed periodically in June and July as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers performs a five-year inspection of the spillway gates, chains, machinery and perform routine maintenance on the Percy Priest Dam.
The Corps of Engineer said Bell Road will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Thursday the weeks of June 3-6 and July 15-18.
The road will also close daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily the weeks of June 10-13, June 17-20, June 24-27 and July 8-11.
The roadway will remain open July 1-4 for Independence Day celebrations.
“We understand this is a hardship for local commuters. But safety is a top concern forus, and we have to precisely set in place a large crane to perform the work on the dam and over the spillway. This is why the roadway has to be closed during this period,” said Joe Conatser, superintendent at the J. Percy Priest Power Plant, in a news release.
The Corps of Engineers is trying to inform local residents and others who routinely use this route so they can make alternative transportation plans during the period of the work and closure over the dam.
“We know this is a huge inconvenience for a lot of people and we just want to alleviate the frustration by getting the word out ahead of time,” said Tommy Mason, resource manager at J. Percy Priest Lake, in a news release.
