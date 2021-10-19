BELL BUCKLE, TN (WSMV) - The small town of Bell Buckle is at the center of the running universe, as two men topped the Backyard-Ultra world record of 81 four-mile laps on Tuesday and are closing in on 350 miles.
The Big Dog's Backyard Ultra began Saturday with 35 runners from around the world. As of Tuesday afternoon, it's down to two.
“They need each other," Gary Cantrell, creator of the Backyard Ultra, said when talking about the racers. "They can’t accomplish anything without someone else to keep the pressure on."
The race is known for its unique "last-man-standing" format. This design requires everyone to run a 4.16-mile loop every hour until the other competitors have quit, or they failed to complete the loop within the allotted time frame.
"Pretty cool cuz everyone that’s out there doesn’t see this as crazy," said Australian runner Chris Murphy. "It’s just more and more running and seeing how far each one of us can go.”
