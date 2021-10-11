NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Belk is hosting a hiring event to hire more than 5,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees in sales, beauty, and seasonal operational positions this Saturday afternoon.
Newly hired employees will receive perks, including competitive pay, flexible scheduling options, and more than 10 employee double discount days during the holiday season.
New associates will also receive a 20% associate discount on all Belk purchases starting on their first day of work.
Those interested in attending should be ready for on-site interviews, as stores will be extending qualifying offers on the spot. Previous retail experience is not a requirement for employment.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Belk locations in Huntsville, Alabama, and the Central Tennessee areas will be participating.
For more information on open positions in the Huntsville and Central Tennessee areas, text JOBS to belk4u (235-548) or visit www.belkcareers.com.
