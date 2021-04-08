NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Belcourt Theatre will reopen later this month with limited seating capacities and practicing social distancing guidelines.
Films will be shown in the theatre’s two first floor halls. The second floor and its screening room will remain closed to the public.
For its reopening, the Belcourt will screen the new documentary “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” and the Japanese anime phenomenon “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.” Both films are being released nationally on April 23 for in-theater screening only.
Due to the pandemic, seating capacities will be limited, masks with be required and other comprehensive health and safety precautions will be in place.
“We’re very glad to share this good news. We’ve been gratified by the many movie fans and Belcourt supports who’ve asked about our reopening plans and have let us know how much they’ve missed watching files at the theatre,” said Stephanie Silverman, the Belcourt’s executive director in a news release. “Just as we’ve always been committed to film exhibition, we’re committed to showing movies in a way that prioritizes the health and safety of both our audiences and staff.
“And it’s nice to reopen just two days before the Academy Awards ceremony. As already planned, we’ll continue to celebrate that occasion with our virtual version of A Red Carpet Evening and knowing that the Belcourt is once again screening movies will only add to the festivities.”
The documentary Street Gang goes inside the hearts and minds of the “Sesame Street” creators, artists and educators who established one of the most influential and enduring children’s series in television history by harnessing the power of TV with furry characters, catching songs and a diverse cast.
Released in Japan last October, Demon Slayer is the highest-grossing feature film in Japanese box office history and mow makes its much-anticipated U.S. appearance. The film picks up where the 2019 series left off, as a demon slayer and his allies board the Infinity Train on a new mission. Demon Slayer screenings will include both a version in Japanese with English subtitles and a version dubbed in English.
For film information, tickets, health and safety precautions, visit the website. For information and tickets for A Red Carpet Evening, click here.
