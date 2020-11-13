NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville treasure is reopening its doors for indoor screenings starting today.
The Belcourt Theatre will return today with two films and several new safety precautions in place for film lovers returning to the independent theater.
@Belcourt safety precautions visible from the minute you walk in.— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) November 13, 2020
They are asking customers to buy their tickets online.
And I’ll tell you what the theater is doing to help with contact tracing if they need to.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/JpbHQ2MNMh
Guests will notice the precautions from when they arrive at the theater, in between screenings and after each screening.
Of course there are the safety measures we already know - customers and staff must wear a mask and staff’s temperature will be checked.
The theater has also improved its central air and other HVAC filtration systems to a CDC recommendation for capturing airborne viruses. The theater plans on keeping the systems running 24/7 with fans always on.
After each screening occupied seats and areas that have been touched will be disinfected.
They’ll also be using a disinfectant mist to spray the halls and the building between screenings.
For safety reasons, their going to ask film watchers not to hang around in the lobby before or after a film.
Bathroom capacity has also been limited.
They theater is also asking guests to buy tickets online in advance. If you buy your ticket at the box office, they won’t be accepting cash. Guests will also notice Plexiglass dividers at the box office.
You'll only be allowed inside the building if you have a ticket or if you plan to buy one.
Capacity will also be limited. Today’s film screenings will only be shown in two halls.
One hall will be filled to 17 percent capacity of the 334 seats, while the second hall will be at 22 percent of the 255 seats.
Unavailable seats are roped off and customers will be escorted to their seats by a staff member
Concessions are available but only by credit or debit cards. And just a heads up — popcorn and refills aren’t available.
If you are buying your ticket at the box office, you’ll be asked to give your name and current contact information, just like it's done online. They say this is important for contact tracing if necessary.
