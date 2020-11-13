NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's been eight long months since a Nashville institution showed a film in their building. Now, people are back to watching movies inside the Belcourt Theatre. Staff said the return happened after Amazon helped with underwriting for new safety upgrades.
The story of the Belcourt can be told in films. In 1925, the place opened as the Hillsboro Theater with a film called America. In 2015, the Belcourt closed for renovations after a screening of It's A Wonderful Life.
"I am a movie buff," said Belcourt executive director Stephanie Silverman. "I love movies. The core of what we do is cramming people into a theater and having them feel that love wash over from a great film."
Silverman said it's been nothing short of strange, the quiet for eight months with no films playing at the Belcourt. That ended Friday.
"It felt like we could take this step as long as we did it in the very most careful and thorough way possible," she explained.
Staff was busy disinfecting everything ahead of the reopening. Masks were at the door. Many seats inside the theaters were roped off, with the available seats socially distanced. The theater capacities are set at 17% and 22%. A new HVAC system has been added with UV air scrubbers and improved central air and filtrations.
"We have electrostatic misting which is a way to clean all the seats in all the theaters between shows," said Silverman.
If the Belcourt's story is told in movies, you can add Ammonite to it. It was the first film being shown there in eight months.
Right as the doors were unlocked, a crowd walked in, glad to see two words on posters outside the Belcourt: "Now Playing."
"We're just glad to open the doors in the most careful way and welcome people back to see films on the big screen," said Silverman.
The Belcourt has been doing virtual film screenings and drive-in screenings over the past eight months. Silverman said the virtual screenings will continue for those Belcourt fans who aren't ready to return to the theater just yet.
