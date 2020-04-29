NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you watched a News4 newscast during the COVID-19 pandemic, you certainly realize things look a whole lot different.
Reporters are in masks and stand six feet apart from their photographers. To add to the mix, technology can be tricky.
COVID-19 keeps reporters and photographers out of the building, while cameras, computers, phones and iPads keep them connected.
"The show must go on," reporter Caresse Jackman said. "News is needed now more than ever, and this definitely shows."
Reporter Carley Gordon is a mother to a 7-month-old girl. Juggling reporting, COVID-19 and a new baby is quite stressful.
"Today, for example, my husband gets home a little later than usual," Gordon said. "So it was literally, he came in the door, handed in the baby, 'hi, bye' and then I zoomed off to the photographer's house. It's just like everyday is a whirlwind."
