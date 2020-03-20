NASHVILLE, TN (WSVM) -- During an emergency meeting Friday afternoon, members of the Metro Beer Board unanimously passed a measure that allows businesses with on premise sales permits, like restaurants or breweries, to deliver beer to customers or sell it to-go.
This doesn't change how grocery stores or convenience stores operate as they can already sell beer through third party vendors. It does, however, give local businesses a chance to make some money with current restrictions stopping restaurants from letting people dine-in.
Bailey Spaulding is the owner and CEO of Jackalope Brewing. She's also on the Beer Board.
"It was really rough news for all the dine in restaurants this morning, the ones that were trying to make it work at 50% capacity. But I think most people understand why and are willing to do their part and this makes it so you can do your part and try to bring in a little bit of business as well," says Spaulding.
After the board's vote, the regulations went into effect immediately. However, each permitted business needs to be processed by Metro. Before the meeting, about 70 already had applied and there's around 1200 with the ability to do so. The board says they're also waiving the fees.
Spaulding says not only does it help a business like hers but places that couldn't do to-go beer before.
"I think the to-go part for a lot of restaurants is even more important than the delivery part because if somebody is coming a sandwich and a six pack and that is a huge, that's going to double somebody's order," she said.
Don't get too used to this new way of getting beer. The measure sunsets on May 31 unless the Metro Beer Board takes another action to change that.
"One of the great things about Nashville and just the human spirit in general is that people come together in a time of crisis and so being unable to come together and physically be there for each other is a really big struggle. And you know us, we also try to be a good part of our community and when the best thing we can do for our community is close, that's a really difficult place for us to be," says Spaulding.
