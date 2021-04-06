FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - It's been an unprecedented year for high schoolers all over the Midstate, but as the saying goes, the show must go on.
That expression is especially true for the theatre students at Beech High School, who have navigated a pandemic and a regular course load while readying their final production of the school year — the classic musical 'Footloose.'
Live this morning at @BHSBuccaneers on @WSMV as they are rehearsing for their final play of the year, Footloose. And shout out to kids and teachers all over our area for their dedication in putting on plays during these crazy times. pic.twitter.com/VaxCIyxEUB— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) April 6, 2021
This morning our Big Joe is visiting Beech High to watch these student actors put the finishing touches on their months of hard work.
The show premieres Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Beech High School Auditorium and runs through Saturday. Ticket information will be announced soon, according to the Beech Theatre website.
