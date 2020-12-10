TENNESSEE (WSMV) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise, two more midstate school districts will transition into virtual learning models.
Bedford County Schools will transition to virtual learning today, with all schools learning virtually through December 18.
Please click on the link below for additional information pertaining to the temporary virtual learning period — https://t.co/lITi2kCODz pic.twitter.com/P3NbuvsLO0— Bedford County Schools (@BedCoSchools) December 9, 2020
Students are expected to return to in-person classes on January 5.
Wilson County Schools will begin all-virtual learning starting December 14 and running through December 18.
This remote learning week backs up to the Holiday/Winter break.
🚨IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT🚨— WilsonK12Tn (@WilsonK12Tn) December 9, 2020
All Wilson County Schools will be in a Remote Learning setting, effective next week (December 14th - 18th). More details are in the link below. ⬇️https://t.co/RDfiA1WGpS
The district anticipates that grades 6-12 students will return to hybrid learning on Tuesday, January 5. All K-5 students will return to traditional in-person learning.
“This is the last thing we wanted to do, however given the latest reports and health trends from our district, we feel that this course of action is best at this time," said Dr. Donna Wright, Director of Wilson County Schools. "While staffing concerns remain extremely high, our goal is to make sure we do what’s best for our teachers, students and staff overall."
