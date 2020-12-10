TENNESSEE (WSMV) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise, two more midstate school districts will transition into virtual learning models.

Bedford County Schools will transition to virtual learning today, with all schools learning virtually through December 18. 

Students are expected to return to in-person classes on January 5. 

Wilson County Schools will begin all-virtual learning starting December 14 and running through December 18. 

This remote learning week backs up to the Holiday/Winter break. 

The district anticipates that grades 6-12 students will return to hybrid learning on Tuesday, January 5. All K-5 students will return to traditional in-person learning. 

“This is the last thing we wanted to do, however given the latest reports and health trends from our district, we feel that this course of action is best at this time," said Dr. Donna Wright, Director of Wilson County Schools. "While staffing concerns remain extremely high, our goal is to make sure we do what’s best for our teachers, students and staff overall."

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.