NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two school systems have announced closings for Tuesday because of continued flooding caused by this weekend's rain.
Bedford County and Maury County have announced its school systems will be closed on Tuesday.
In Bedford County, the after-school program will be open at Thomas Magnet School in Shelbyville from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
Around 20 roads remain closed on Monday night in Bedford County because of the heavy rainfall from the weekend. A flood warning has been issued for the Duck River due to runoff from releases from Normandy Dam.
Maury County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday due to flooding. This includes all area schools. The Central Office will be open, and 12-month employees should report to work unless they are unable due to flooding.
