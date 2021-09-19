All Bedford and Franklin County Schools will be closed on Monday due to flooding, according to the school administration.

For Bedford County, the after school program will be open at Thomas Magnet School 6 am to 6 p.m. For Franklin County, ESP will be open at Rock Creek and Clark Memorial from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Students attending are advised to bring a sack lunch.

Flooding has been reported throughout Middle Tennessee after steady and heavy rainfall.