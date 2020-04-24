BEDFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is having a little fun on this Friday by celebrating National Pigs In A Blanket Day.
The Sheriff's Office said it will not judge you on whether you like them with mustard or ketchup and even shared its favorite pictures of their deputies participating.
