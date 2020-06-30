BEDFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Bedford County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested and indicted for allegedly raping a woman.
TBI officials say an investigation into 31-year-old Joseph Guthrie, a deputy with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, began in February for allegations of him sexually assaulting a woman at a house party back in October 2019.
Investigators later indicted Guthrie on an aggravated rape charge.
He was arrested and booked on Monday at the Bedford County jail on $35,000 bond.
