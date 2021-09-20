SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Emergency management officials in Bedford County are on high alert on Monday and have been all weekend due to flooding concerns after several days of rain.

“We’re monitoring all of the Duck River and the other creeks in Bedford County,” said David Kitchens, Bedford County EMA Director.

They are monitoring the river and creeks for good reason. Days of rain plus the release of inches of water from Normandy Dam into the Duck River are the reason for the river’s high water, leading to Fisherman’s Park near downtown Shelbyville being under water.

“We are monitoring it and actions will be taken if it gets too much further into the road. We want to make sure the public is safe,” said Kitchens.

Bedford, Maury schools closed on Tuesday due to flooding All Bedford County Schools will be closed on Monday due to flooding, according to the school administration.

Bedford County officials have been proactive about getting the word out about flooding.

“We anticipated water to rise so we made notifications to our residents here in Bedford County in low-lying areas to make sure they have a plan in place and prepare to leave and pack up because of the rising water,” said Kitchens.

Kitchens said this is one of the highest levels the Duck River has risen. He said the water rose as high as it did on Monday back in 2019.

“We have 12 to 13 roads closed around the country. We’ve made about five or six calls for service involving flooding since Saturday,” said Kitchens. “Road closures, if you come upon a barrier or cones in the around. Don’t go around those. Don’t move those. It could cause a life-threatening situation for someone who comes behind you.”

The Shelbyville Fire Department and Shelbyville Public Works Department are keeping a close eye on Duck River so they would know if they would need to raise the flood gates.