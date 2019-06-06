SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Bedford County inmate who fled his work detail.
Officials say Jonathan Sachs was assigned to work at the Shelbyville City Animal Control and allegedly fled from there. He is believed to be with the pictured female.
Sachs was at the workhouse for violation of probation which stemmed from driving with a suspended driver's license.
If you have any information about his whereabouts or the female's identity, you're asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff's Office and/or the Shelbyville Police Department.
