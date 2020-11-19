NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bedbugs have been located on one floor in the Cordell Hull Building, state officials confirmed on Thursday.
Office of Legislative Administration Director Connie F. Ridley said they learned the bedbugs are on the fifth floor, and contractors were brought in to eliminate the insects.
“At present, it is the recommendation of the contractors that the floors above and below the 5th-floor area should also be treated out of an abundance of caution to ensure the areas are clean and ready for use by staff and members,” Ridley said in an email to News 4 on Thursday.
The fifth-floor staff is preparing their office “for treatment by removing loose paper and personal items.” After preparation is completed, the staff will leave the floor.
The fourth and sixth-floor employees were notified on Thursday and are preparing in the same manner.
“All House staff have been advised to remain away from the office until after the Thanksgiving Holiday, which will give the contractors time and access to appropriately treat the affected areas. The contractors will continue to assess the facility during this period and make further recommendations if necessary,” Ridley said.
