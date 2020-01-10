Bedbugs forced a Tennessee domestic violence center to shut down, leaving a group women and children with few options of where to go.
Between full shelters in the area and a lack of funding, the group of women in Sumner County even considered going back to dangerous situations.
News4 has changed the names of the women we interviewed to Sarah, Joan, and Molly, for their safety.
"I don’t know if I'll be alive tomorrow. Cause I don’t know if it'll get that bad," Joan told News4.
Joan says she is scared after she had to turn back to her abuser for help after leaving the domestic violence shelter. "I'm too old to stay out on the street. I'm 57 years old."
Sarah tells News4 “So we have to explain to our children that we have to figure out what to do.”
Sarah called News4 saying they were put up in a hotel for only two nights after the Home Safe shelter had to close to exterminate bedbugs.
Home Safe Inc. that runs the shelter gave News4 this statement saying:
"HomeSafe-Inc. is terribly sorry to inform that our shelter is infested with bedbugs. Due to the need to treat the facility, the families in our shelter had to leave the building.
The families were placed in a hotel for two days, during this time advocates contacted many different shelters attempting to find placement for them.
Today a shelter accepted to take our residents.
This is something that we hate that is happening. We take precautions to prevent bedbugs, but sometimes it happens.
We care about domestic violence victims and we are doing the best that we can with the resources we have."
The women tell News 4 the shelter that could take them was too far for their kids and jobs.
“All my belongings are in my vehicle,” said Sarah. "Now our two days in the hotel is up and now we have nowhere to go with our children.”
“As long as you could show you were trying to better your life, their doors were open to you and I couldn't believe there wasn't an emergency backup plan,” said Molly.
The Tennessee Coalition for Domestic Violence says many shelters are working on very limited budgets.
Without community support, state dollars are not enough.
The Coalition tells News4 that 35 shelters in the state are splitting only about a million dollars in state funding that goes to domestic violence support, paid by marriage licenses.
They also tell us there are no set laws holding shelters responsible to help if a situation like this happens.
The Coalition told News4 the organization would step in to help a little, but stressed real help for victims of domestic violence needs to come from community efforts.
“Help us get off the street and find a better solution for other women in the position we are,” said Joan.
