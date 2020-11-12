NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville singer/songwriter is providing life-changing stability for a child who isn't her own during a time filled with uncertainty.

"The love is so real and so instant. I didn't expect it to be so instant." For Kate Rapier, everything changed in an instant.

"Quarantine made everything really clear," she said. "The really important stuff stuck out, and the really not important stuff also stuck out."

It was an online ad she caught while quarantining in her apartment that led her to explore foster care. "I thought by now I would be married and have my own kids," Rapier said. "I have a tiny little apartment; I have a little extra space in my apartment. I have a guestroom and I have a lot of love in my heart." She signed up for a course.

Then came the call: "'There's a little baby about a week old, and she might be coming into custody. Would you be interested?'"

After that, Gigi's arrival was almost instant. "She got dropped off at around 8:30 [p.m.]," Rapier recalled. "I get to love [Gigi] as if you're my own, which is heartbreaking at the same time because I don't know the outcome." But, she said, it's what she was called to do.

"The thing is, you need to get too attached. These kids, if they can have one healthy attachment, it will help their brain development for the rest of their lives." Rapier will make every instant count. "She seems really strong to me, and I think she's going to be a strong little girl... It's really hard to live without knowing the outcome. But for me, I think it's worth it."

In May, a private foster care program told News4 they'd been receiving fewer calls due to COVID-19. The Tennessee Department of Children's Services said they have faced challenging times during the pandemic but declined to provide specifics.