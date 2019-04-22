NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The sun shined all day on the Special Olympics Games.
300 young adults with physical and developmental disabilities did their best to get to the finish line first on Monday at Father Ryan High School.
A fast, quick start is what Andrew Donaldson wanted when he set his shoes on the starting line.
“Well, I am fast,” said Donaldson.
Focus and finish is his goal.
A trip and fall was not part of his plan.
The pain was obvious. So to was the determination, right back up to finish the race.
“I tripped but I fell down,” said Donaldson. “I tried.”
Trying is the least you will see at a Special Olympics event, literally a day in the sun for athletes who find a way to overcome every day.
Jackson Elliott met Terry Bulger on the track five years ago.
“Last time I talked to you I called you Terry Burglar, and this time Terry Bulger,” said Elliott.
Elliott finished third on Monday.
“It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, it matters if you try your hardest,” said Elliott.
Donna Winfrey is a long-distance softball thrower with style.
“You do the kind of windup and throw it out,” said Winfrey.
High fives everywhere, and in some cases more.
And how it ends … with the victory ribbon on a day where it’s a victory for all.
