NASHVILLE - It was one hot day across middle Tennessee with temperatures reaching in the low 90’s. However, the heat didn’t stop hundreds of people at Centennial Park from enjoying the sun.
Park goers had the choice of cooling down today from snow cones and Italian ice stands in the park.
“It’s very warm outside so it’s good that there’s ice cream nearby,” said Katelynn Hunt.
The temperature is a big change from what Middle Tennesseans experience over the past few weeks. It’s a nice introduction to summer. Travis Armes rested underneath the shade after going on an afternoon run.
“When I’m outside I get in a shady area when I’m out here at the park…it’s beautiful out here you know,” said Armes.
Others find a cool down spot while fishing at the park’s lake.
“I don’t think there’s any beating the heat…(laughs)…I think you just got to deal with it,” said a guy fishing Sunday afternoon.
Eric Sparks says he’s glad the temperatures are up especially so he can have a consistent wardrobe.
The sun shining bright hot steady temps made it easier for Eric Sparks' wardrobe.
“I was tired of it being 60’s in the day and then in the night or in the morning it was 40 degrees…didn’t know to wear either pants or shorts but now it’s a little easier,” said Sparks.
The National Weather Service has issued another low air quality alert for Monday. People who suffer from upper respiratory illnesses like asthma or lung disease to limit the amount of time outdoors.
