NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This year, it’s not just pencils, pens and notepads you need for going back to school. Add hand sanitizer, paper towels and wipes to your list. Turns out many people are shopping online for those back to school items.
“We’re shifting as consumers to purchasing online that we would normally do in stores, so we’re seeing a lot of these people who are still trying to figure out what website they should visit,” Caleb Nix, Communication Manager with the BBB of Middle TN and Southern Kentucky said.
Rookie online shoppers are falling for some of the tricks.
“We’ve actually seen a 113 percent increase from last year in online purchase scams,” Nix said.
Nix says before you click purchase, be wary of suspicious advertisements you may see on social media.
“If the company is advertising on social media that they’re 25 percent off, and you go to the company’s website and they don’t have that 25 percent off..changes are that advertisement is not for the actual company,” Nix said.
Also, do your research. Nix says one person reached out to their office after trying to purchase cleaning wipes, but never got it delivered.
“The package actually “showed up” for the Lysol before they even submitted the final purchase offer. And then on their paypal account, the money was actually taken out already,” Nix said.
So if you’re buying from an online company, type in the name in your search engine and put “scam” behind it. See if there’s a history of shady interactions. And when in doubt, do it the old school way by picking up the phone and calling a business.
“ I know everyone has a tight budget right now. And so, it’s very important to take that extra step to just type the company into a search engine and see what pops up,” Nix said.
Nix says when it comes to your email, there are also a ton of phishing scams. So if it seems odd, more than likely it is. Trust your gut and instincts.
