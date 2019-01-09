The government shutdown is having a bigger impact on more than just federal workers, it's also impacting the number of potential robocalls you get.
The Federal Trade Commission's website states that due to a lack of government funding, it's unable to offer robocall registry services and goes on to say it will resume normal operations when the government is funded.
“The simple call of the registry being down or the call being illegal isn’t going to stop them anyway," said Nashville resident Donald Page.
Page says he gets three to four telemarketer calls per day.
“They are a nuisance," said Page. “I wouldn’t mind so much if they were honest.”
Barbara Daane, also a Nashville resident, has it even worse. She tells News4 she gets as many as 10 robocalls per day.
“A lot of the time they want to give me a better rate on my credit card or you know I’m going to jail because the IRS has got my number," said Daane. “A lot of the time they won’t leave the message.”
A lot of robocalls are also trying to trick you by using numbers similar to your own hoping you're more inclined to pick up.
Daane and Page say their numbers are on the do not call list, but don't feel it works.
Until Congress agrees on a budget, telemarketers may have easier access to your personal information.
You can find a list of ways to stop robocalls here.
