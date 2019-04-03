With all the rain recently, the state is warning consumers to be on the lookout for scammers.
These are people who are specifically targeting homeowners with damage to their homes.
Some families are still recovering from the floods back in February and you don't want to end up trusting the wrong person.
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance says be weary of contractors going door-to-door offering to fix something at a bargain.
“They're going to be approaching you about home repairs. They're going to be impersonating government officials and offering you great deals on cars. You should walk away from those situations as fast as you can and report it to local law enforcement,” said Kevin Walters with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.
And here are some tips so you don’t become a victim.
Make sure the person you hire is licensed. Never pay the full amount up front. You should only have to put one third down.
Take photos of both the damage and the work being done.
And don't be pressured to make a decision on the spot or to sign anything without having enough time to review it first.
