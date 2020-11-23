NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With more people shopping online this holiday season, scammers are sending text messages about package deliveries with the hope you'll click on them.
Black Friday deals are online earlier this year, and some may have already started their holiday shopping from home.
While you wait for that delivery, watch out for any text message that may look like a scam.
"Nobody is going out to shop. You got all of these packages out, and they're targeting people like that," Mark Wright said.
Wright got a similar text claiming to be from the Post Office. The problem is he isn't waiting for a package right now.
"I just try to wait until the package gets here, and if it doesn't show up in three to four weeks, then I know something is probably going on with it," Wright said.
The BBB said phishing text messages started at the beginning of the pandemic. Now they're seeing even more of them, especially with the holidays coming up.
"So, you're going to have a lot of these sort of random text messages that come out just in hopes that you might not remember where you purchased something from," Caleb Nix with the BBB said.
Nix said the scammers are trying to download malware on your device, or they're after your personal information.
"So, they're wanting to know your address, your credit card number, all these other things that you might be willing to give away to get your package," Nix said.
The BBB's top three tips include not clicking on the link, keeping track of what you've purchased in your email, and calling the business if you need to verify.
"I would just avoid them," Wright said.
