NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With a new round of stimulus checks going out, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning you to look out for a new round of scams.

The BBB says it's already getting reports of con artists contacting people through text messages, emails, and robocalls about the new COVID-19 stimulus checks and direct deposits.

Experts say you should not reply to any of these messages.

They're also reminding the public that there are no processing fees involved with the stimulus payments and you don't have to pay first before receiving your check.

