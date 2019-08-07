NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning about a Midstate clothing and accessories business who has received a number of complaints regarding refunds, delivery issues, and issues with customer service.
Customers reported the company, Everything TN, hasn't delivered the products they ordered. Some customers reported they had been waiting for delivery for over three months. What's worse, the BBB says that when customers attempted to contact Everything TN about an unfilled order or to request a refund, they don't hear back from the company.
The BBB says Everything TN has received an "F" rating on their scale.
“I placed an order back in March, and still haven't received the products. All emails sent have been ignored," one customer stated.
"On January 19th, 2019, I purchased a Hoodie... In March 2019, I sent the company an email inquiring about the hoodie. I was sent a reply that it would be looked into. Since, there has been no other email from them," said another customer.
The BBB says that the owner of Everything TN has been in trouble with them before having previously run a company called ISwim that was under investigation in 2017. The BBB is attempting to contact Everything TN to request their cooperation in resolving unanswered and unresolved issues.
It's important to remember to be very careful when shopping online, they offer these tips to prevent being a victim:
- Double-check the URL and page security. Secure websites start with “https” and have a lock icon on the purchase page. Don’t give your card information to any website without those items.
- Research the retailer. See what consumers are saying on BBB.org and other websites. Search the business in BBB Scam Tracker to see if anyone else has reported suspicious activity.
- Shop with a credit card. In case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides additional protections; it’s easier to dispute charges that you didn’t approve. Debit cards, prepaid cards or gift cards don’t have the same protections as a credit card.
- Be a savvy shopper. When shopping online, be sure to take your time, and read the fine print before submitting your order. Look for the return policy; although many online orders can be returned for a full refund, others have restocking fees. Some items cannot be returned; know before you buy.
- Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied. Be sure to know and understand the return policy and keep this documented with your purchase records.
At the time of this writing, the EverythingTN website was still live and appeared to be fully operational.
