Sometimes the solicitations come by mail, sometimes by email, and often they're people coming door to door.
"Posing as a Medicare agent and telling you that if you don't make your decisions and give them the info they need, you're going to lose out on your coverage," said Lisa Smith with the Better Business Bureau.
The scam artists aren't asking for money, just answers to normal health insurance questions like your name, age and social security number.
Then the scammers will use that information to benefit themselves.
"To gain access to prescription drugs or to try and bill insurance companies and get money from them in your name," said Smith.
Those scam artists aren't the only ones going door to door this time of year.
Smith said, there are also those offering to clean your chimneys or gutters.
"Either they won't finish the job, they won't finish it up to the standard that you have paid for, or they just won't come back again and they've taken your money," said Smith.
Fall also means football.
The Better Business Bureau is warning people to be weary of fake tickets and fake gear.
They said your best bet is to buy directly from the box office.
If you are going to buy online look for "https" at the beginning of the web address.
