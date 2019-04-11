Everyone in town is pumped for the Predators and the further they get the more hyped the fans will be.
Sadly, scam artists know that and they take advantage of it.
Last time the Preds made it to the playoffs, police said they heard from dozens of duped fans who unknowingly bought fake tickets.
"Yeah, it's a huge let down," said Lisa Smith with the Better Business Bureau.
In some cases, people buy from illegitimate websites that never deliver tickets.
Others get the tickets only to find out they don't work because they're not real.
Your safest bet is going directly to the box office.
Otherwise, buy from legitimate sites like Ticketmaster and Stub Hub.
Get online and read reviews from other fans before you buy.
"You always want to make sure your website has an "https." "S" means secure," said Smith. "So you always want to look for that and you always want to look for the lock on the side of the url bar."
Know the refund policy.
Pay with a credit card.
If the deal seems to good to be true, it probably is.
