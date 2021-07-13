NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Mid-State teacher nearly fell victim to a convincing scam, and now she's warning others.
It started with text messages that claimed to be from Bank of America's Fraud Alert System.
"Asking if I had made a purchase to Zelle for $3,500," Charity Turbeville, of Nolensville, said.
Next, came the phone call.
"Of course I asked, 'How do I know this is Bank of America.' And they said, 'Well, just look at the back of your card and the number matches up with the number that I'm calling from.' And it did, so I was going along with it," Turbeville said.
Then came the email with an activation code for Turbeville's newly created Chase Pay Zelle account.
The scammer convinced her she needed to send herself $3,500 to reverse the bogus charge, and just when she was about to follow through, Turberville realized something was off.
"And I even said, 'I want to call customer service.' And he said, 'If you call customer service, you'll be on hold for, who knows how long, so let's go ahead and take care of this now.' So it was just sort of urgent is how he made it sound," Turbeville said. "So I almost clicked transfer, and then something told me, Wait, let me just go to a Bank of America, and I'm glad I did."
What happened to Turbeville is not an isolated incident. It's why the Better Business Bureau wants to get the word out.
"You know, so many of these scams could be avoided if we all just took a breath, stepped back and verified the activity that was going on," BBB of Middle Tennessee CEO Robin Householder said.
Householder said, don't use any money moving apps, even the ones like Zelle that are considered safe unless you truly know the person on the receiving end.
"Once the money is gone, consider it a donation. It's gone," said Householder.
Fortunately, Turbeville avoided the $3,500 disaster, but it was close.
"You just never know if it's going to be you," said Turbeville. "And hopefully, this will protect others by hearing this story."
You can always quickly search the BBB scam tracker to see if you're about to get scammed, but if it's too late and you've already paid the scammer, the BBB still wants to hear from you. To use the BBB scam tracker, click here.
