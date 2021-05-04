Whether it's a bath soak or an oil, these days, CBD products are all the rage.
"It's a natural product from the earth and it's amazing," said Jackson Campbell with the Perfect Plant Hemp Co.
It's also, not super cheap, which is why when people see pop up ads on social media offering "free samples," many jump at the opportunity.
"Just to check out, see if it's working, see if it's helping with whatever issue they're trying to address," said Caleb Nix with the Better Business Bureau.
The ads say all you have to do is pay shipping.
Then later they charge your card for monthly subscriptions that are next to impossible to get out of.
"It could be hundreds. I mean, if you don't check your credit card statement, it could be thousands even, because they might enroll you into a recurring payment of $200 $300 a month," said Nix.
Experts with the BBB said watch out for fake celebrity endorsements.
"Most of the time that is not accurate and the celebrity doesn't even know that their face or image is being used," said Nix.
Also, before you click and commit, take some time.
"Not every free trial is a scam. You just need to be careful and do your research and look at the reviews on the company," said Nix.
If you do fall victim to an online CBD scam, report the fraudulent charges to your credit card company.
