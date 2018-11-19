There are several pictures on Google Reviews for the Nashville Airport Inn and Suites.
They show a missing smoke detector, a hole in a ceiling, a broken TV and dresser, and dirt.
"It was nasty," said Victoria Pringle, who stayed at the hotel with her mother.
"We would never stay there again," said Pringle.
Pringle isn't alone.
The Better Business Bureau has received nearly 200 complaints from people in seven different states.
"Dirty accommodations, no sheets in the room, hair on the walls, bodily fluids on the walls," said Robin Householder, the CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
Householder said, once they charged guests cards, the money was gone.
"Even when they come in and see the discord of the room, so to speak, and then check out all the way, they're still being charged, and no matter how many calls and letters they're writing, the company is not refunding them their money," said Householder.
We called the hotel asking for an interview.
An employee told us the manager was out of the country and he said to tell News4, "we're working on things."
"It amazes me that this company is still in business," said Pringle.
Meanwhile the BBB is trying to get the word out.
"This is not somewhere you want your family to stay this holiday season," said Householder.
When choosing a hotel, the BBB recommends reading reviews, checking with the BBB, familiarizing yourself with the area, booking early, and paying using a credit card not a debit card.
