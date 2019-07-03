Eric Chadwick's 14-year-old son saved up $700 for a VIP ticket to the Walker Stalker event in Portland.
"They ended up canceling a month before the event," said Chadwick.
Try as he might, Chadwick couldn't get a hold of anyone to get a refund.
"He was extremely disappointed because these were like his favorite TV stars," said Chadwick.
The Chadwicks aren't alone.
According to the Better Business Bureau there are 26 complaints from fans across the country, 18 of them involve refunds.
In fact, they said the company owes fans more than $6,000.
"We do not want any people in Nashville to fall prey to this," said Robin Householder the CEO of the BBB.
Householder said it's a scam.
She said the company has repeatedly planned events, sold tickets, then cancelled at the last minute with out giving refunds.
"The goal is to use something that's popular, that's prevalent, that's happening now to draw people in, and unfortunately, just like any other scam, you lose the money in the transaction," said Householder.
The owner of Walker Stalker L.L.C., James Frazier, lives in Franklin.
He sent News4 a statement:
“There’s no doubt our company has been struggling and, at the beginning of the year, had to cancel some events. We’ve been very open about these struggles with fans and attendees, including creating a fan committee to assist in working through our issues. As a result of those cancellations, we’ve been working to resolve all refunds and any other concerns. However, our last two shows went on, as planned, including our event this past weekend in New Jersey. We will be in Cleveland in four weeks and will return to Nashville in seven weeks to put on our fifth event in Nashville in the past four years and nearly our eightieth event in seven years. In fact, we had a planning call this morning with the venue. We are looking forward to putting on one of our favorite events of the year in Nashville.”
Meanwhile, the BBB is warning people, telling them not to buy tickets.
"Please do not buy tickets to this event and, any event that you're considering participating in, check the company out before you purchase," said Householder.
