Tory Abel is one of the latest victims.
She said she tried walking past Gold Elements Spa at Opry Mills and ended up being pushed into buying skin products.
Then when she tried returning them, "there's no way they'll take it back. They won't take anything back," said Abel.
The Better Business Bureau has received several similar complaints.
Some pay $200. Some pay $6,000 all for the same cream.
In fact the BBB said, so far, consumers have lost $53,000 dollars to "Gold Elements" and that's just in Middle Tennessee alone.
"This is a pretty sickening situation that people are being taken advantage of and that, in essence, they're purchasing out of intimidation and fear," said Robin Householder with the Better Business Bureau.
Recently the BBB sent in a secret shopper.
That secret shopper found the company doesn't have their return policy or their license posted, both of which are required.
Also, the secret shopper was able to renegotiate a purchase, reducing the price tag from $2,000 to $300.
"What it says to us is desperation. They'll do anything for the sale. Think of a very hungry shark that's just not going to let go until they get that next meal. That's what were seeing with this company," said Householder.
The BBB said, in many cases, the company targets seniors.
The BBB reported them to the states cosmetology board but are still waiting to hear back.
In the mean time, they recommend you take Abel's advice.
"Walk away. Take all the strength you have and walk away. You're going to get taken for a lot of money and I don't want that to happen to anyone else," said Abel.
News4 spoke to a sales person who told us a manager wasn't available.
We also spoke to Gold Elements attorney, but have not yet received an official statement.
