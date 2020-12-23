NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Secret Shopper scam may be making its way to your phone. It shows up as a text message claiming to be from Whole Foods.
The text message said “Whole Foods Market is beginning an exceptionally huge research project in your area.”
It also mentions you will get $350 on every task as a store evaluator.
The BBB explains one of the red flags in this situation.
“You received it unsolicited and so for you to get an offer to earn any kind of money for any reason that you have not researched yourself, chances are it's a scam,” Robyn Householder with the BBB of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky said.
Householder said scammers often use well-known businesses like Whole Foods to try and reel you in.
“More often than not, something like this comes through your phone and rarely is it because they're trying to take your money as much as it is they're trying to take your information,” Householder said.
Householder said the BBB has seen a 127% increase in scams because of COVID-19. The bottom line is don't do business with strangers.
“If you're ready to do some extra work, do some secret shopping, go to the companies you're interested in and find out if there's an opportunity for you,” Householder said.
The BBB said if you see something like that, any business will have that information on their website. Check and see if it's real instead of clicking that link.
Whole Foods confirmed to News4 that text message was not from them.
